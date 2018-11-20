I'm trying to find out the team that won the Challenge Cup this season.
I've managed to get the following from online google searching.
Can anybody help me with the rest of the team and their positions?
Pepperell
Deverey
Hunter
Bowden
Ramsden - Stand Off/No 6
Banks
Cooper
Henderson
Did they have subs then, or was in just 13?
Kind Regards
