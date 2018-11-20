So, we've started pre-season. No off-field drama. No unpaid wages, WUP. A coach in place, signings more or less finished. No wholesale changes throughout the off-season, just a few quality additions added to the squad enabling continuity and no need for a load of nww players to gel. A lot more players now FT. 3 months for the squad to train together and work under Kears regime before the season kicks-off.
Meanwhile others seem to have either no squad, a coach walking out on them, embroiled in legal battles, or a skeleton of a squad and beginning pre-season.
Feels weird doesn't it.
Meanwhile others seem to have either no squad, a coach walking out on them, embroiled in legal battles, or a skeleton of a squad and beginning pre-season.
Feels weird doesn't it.