Possible news announcement..
Post Tue Nov 20, 2018 3:55 pm
Posted by Gaz3376 on Tue Nov 20, 2018 3:55 pm
Gaz3376
Warrington Wolves twitter feed hinting at an announcement at 4:30pm
Re: Possible news announcement..
Post Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:03 pm
Posted by scottty on Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:03 pm
scottty
Strong-running second rower
my money is on a boxing day friendly announcement
Re: Possible news announcement..
Post Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:05 pm
Posted by Gaz3376 on Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:05 pm
Gaz3376
scottty wrote:
my money is on a boxing day friendly announcement


Ok so not a Hayne/Drinkwater double signing then? :roll:
Re: Possible news announcement..
Post Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:14 pm
Posted by DayNearerDying on Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:14 pm
DayNearerDying
Squad numbers?
Re: Possible news announcement..
Post Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:22 pm
Posted by scottty on Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:22 pm
scottty
Strong-running second rower
DayNearerDying wrote:
Squad numbers?


Yes good guess..... Brown No.7 should spark a few conversations on here :)
Re: Possible news announcement..
Post Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:26 pm
Posted by skotyw on Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:26 pm
skotyw
Stevo's Armpit
Location: Warrington
DayNearerDying wrote:
Squad numbers?


Still hoping for Mamo #5

Re: Possible news announcement..
Post Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:31 pm
Posted by scottty on Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:31 pm
scottty
Strong-running second rower
Super Ben... signs again :)
Re: Possible news announcement..
Post Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:34 pm
Posted by skotyw on Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:34 pm
skotyw
Stevo's Armpit
huge anticlimax

I like Ben, but not the news i was hoping for
Re: Possible news announcement..
Post Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:55 pm
Posted by Alffi_7 on Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:55 pm
Alffi_7
Not much of an announcement but glad he's here for another year. Didn't expect him to play the game time he did in 2018, I'd expect him to be played less next year with a starting pack of Hill, Clark, Cooper, Hughes Currie (please), Clark. With Tasi, Philbin and BMM on the bench. All it takes is a couple of injuries for him to have a spot though - so will play an important role for us.

