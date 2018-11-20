Not much of an announcement but glad he's here for another year. Didn't expect him to play the game time he did in 2018, I'd expect him to be played less next year with a starting pack of Hill, Clark, Cooper, Hughes Currie (please), Clark. With Tasi, Philbin and BMM on the bench. All it takes is a couple of injuries for him to have a spot though - so will play an important role for us.
