Duffy & Fev legal action
Post Tue Nov 20, 2018 3:39 pm
Posted by LeythIg on Tue Nov 20, 2018 3:39 pm
I imagine we should be well used to threats of legal action by now...
Re: Duffy & Fev legal action
Post Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:09 pm
Posted by Honest Joe on Tue Nov 20, 2018 4:09 pm
I bet our solicitor has bought himself a yacht and named it "Centurion"
Re: Duffy & Fev legal action
Post Tue Nov 20, 2018 5:14 pm
Posted by kirkhall on Tue Nov 20, 2018 5:14 pm
After all the 'walkouts/get outs' of Contracts Leigh have endured in recent times this action by Fev, would seem to be ironic to say the least :roll:

