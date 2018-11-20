In Yorkshire, some teams have replaced their friendlies with a Yorkshire Cup pre season tournament. I'd like us to do similar, here's what I'd do:
2 groups of 3 (2 SL and 1 Champ in each, idea being that the SL teams use their first team against the other SL team, and reserves against the Champ side).
The top of each group then play against each other in the Lancashire Cup final, with 2nd v 2nd and 3rd v 3rd as curtain raisers, in a full day of games. The whole thing could be done within two weeks (Sat 12th, Sat 19th, Weds 23rd, Sat 26th)
Clearly I have too much time to think now there's no rugby to distract me! Would you prefer this to the current system?
