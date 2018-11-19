https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/46264032
It will be two 5min periods of extra time = 10 mins, and then a draw if no score
Super League will introduce golden-point extra time to regular-season competition from 2019.
A statement issued on behalf of the 12 Super League clubs confirmed the rule change is among a series of "exciting innovations" for next season.
