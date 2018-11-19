Weekend early bird ticket prices are as follows: Category 1 adults Â£56.25, concessions Â£37.50 and junior Â£28.13. Category 2 adults Â£45, concessions Â£40 and junior Â£22.50. Category 3 adults Â£30, concessions Â£22.50 and juniors Â£15.
Day early bird ticket prices are as follows: Category 1 adults Â£37.50, concessions Â£26.25 and juniors Â£18.75. Category 2 adults Â£30, concessions Â£18.75 and juniors Â£15. Category 3 adults Â£18.75, concessions Â£15 and juniors Â£9.38.
Day early bird ticket prices are as follows: Category 1 adults Â£37.50, concessions Â£26.25 and juniors Â£18.75. Category 2 adults Â£30, concessions Â£18.75 and juniors Â£15. Category 3 adults Â£18.75, concessions Â£15 and juniors Â£9.38.