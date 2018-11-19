WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Rule Changes

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace 2019 Rule Changes

Post a reply
2019 Rule Changes
Post Mon Nov 19, 2018 3:46 pm
Posted by My Mate Ronnie on Mon Nov 19, 2018 3:46 pm
My Mate Ronnie Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Oct 30, 2018 9:20 am
Posts: 25
Super League is set to scrap the â€˜free playâ€™ ahead of the 2019 season but will introduce golden point, according to League Weekly.
Itâ€™s said that both changes were agreed during last weekâ€™s Super League board meeting. Whilst CEO Robert Elstone has been unable to increase the number of referees per game to two like in the NRL, several alterations will come into play.

The introduction of the Golden Point is a major move and something the NRL have used since their 2003 campaign.
Super Leagueâ€™s aim is to make games more interesting and therefore if contests are level after 80 minutes, there will be two five-minute periods of golden point extra-time with the first team to score winning. If there is no score after the full ten minutes, the match will end as a draw.
As well as the introduction of Golden Point, a shot clock for scrums, drop-outs and conversions will arrive.
Teams will have 35 seconds to feed a scrum and 30 seconds to take a drop-out, while conversions will need to be taken within 100 seconds. Failure to abide by the scrum and drop-out shot-clock rules will result in a penalty, with the conversion related issue leading to an off-field punishment by way of a fine.

But perhaps one of the most significant moves will be the number of interchanges dropping from ten to eight, something which has already been heavily reported previously.
Re: 2019 Rule Changes
Post Mon Nov 19, 2018 4:44 pm
Posted by Nothus on Mon Nov 19, 2018 4:44 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,307
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4997
Location: Bradford
So are these for all divisions? Not just SL?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, easthullwesty, Gallanteer, leslie boyd, NEtrinity, NickyKiss, Paddyfc, Pats plastic pitch, the stella kid, TheUnassumingBadger, tyr, Uncle Rico, Willzay, wrencat1873 and 165 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,821,6291,75677,3074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)