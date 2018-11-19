I like the idea of golden point - adds an excitement factor to the regular SL games. Though no mention of what happens if after 2 x 5 min half’s it still remains scoreless.
Not sure what the shot clock is all about.
I think there was mention that free play is no longer a rule now too.
