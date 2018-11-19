WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Golden rule

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves The Golden rule

Post a reply
The Golden rule
Post Mon Nov 19, 2018 12:56 pm
Posted by karetaker on Mon Nov 19, 2018 12:56 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,307
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4764
Location: Out There.
Just reading new rules for next season.

Shot clock
35 seconds for a scrum
30 seconds for a drop out
100 seconds for a conversion

Any player feigning injury when clock as started as to leave the field and not allowed back on till his team as possession or can come straight back on at cost of an interchange which is now reduced to 8

The free play as been dropped
Re: The Golden rule
Post Mon Nov 19, 2018 1:00 pm
Posted by karetaker on Mon Nov 19, 2018 1:00 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,307
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4764
Location: Out There.
Also Golden point to win the game two 5 minute periods to try to win the game,if at end of that it’s not decided it will be a draw. Also a 2 Referee system to be trialed in reserve games with a view to it coming in in 2020.
Re: The Golden rule
Post Mon Nov 19, 2018 1:03 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Nov 19, 2018 1:03 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,307
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 11628
karetaker wrote:
Just reading new rules for next season.

Shot clock
35 seconds for a scrum
30 seconds for a drop out
100 seconds for a conversion

Any player feigning injury when clock as started as to leave the field and not allowed back on till his team as possession or can come straight back on at cost of an interchange which is now reduced to 8

The free play as been dropped

It's the injury hold up that bothered me.
Glad they are trying to do something about it.
once a wire always a wire

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Boss Hog, chris2925, Deus Dat Incrementum, Exiled down south, Fatbelly, getdownmonkeyman, Old Timer No 4, rubber duckie, WalterWizard, Wolf Hall and 177 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,821,5701,81677,3074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)