Just reading new rules for next season.
Shot clock
35 seconds for a scrum
30 seconds for a drop out
100 seconds for a conversion
Any player feigning injury when clock as started as to leave the field and not allowed back on till his team as possession or can come straight back on at cost of an interchange which is now reduced to 8
The free play as been dropped
