Possible recruits
Mon Nov 19, 2018 12:42 pm
Cokey
Taken from LoveRL

Leigh to start spending

Leigh Centurions have drawn up a list of potential recruits ahead of the expected appointment of John Duffy as coach, report League Express.

The current joint Scotland coach is in the processing of securing his release from Featherstone in order to join Leigh. League Express have linked the Centurions with moves for Richard Lepori, Toby Adamson, Luke Adamson, Andy Thornley, Iain Thornley, Andy Bracek, Dom Speakman, Jonny Pownall, Tom Spencer, Josh Woods, Sam Brooks, Sean Penkywicz and Martyn Ridyard.
Re: Possible recruits
Mon Nov 19, 2018 12:47 pm
Draexnael
Riddy told Derek to stick the offer.
Re: Possible recruits
Mon Nov 19, 2018 1:43 pm
charlie caroli
Draexnael wrote:
Riddy told Derek to stick the offer.

I think a few more will as well.

