Rugby papers
Mon Nov 19, 2018 9:32 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 36023
Don't know if y'all stop buying them in the off season, but theres a big article with karl in the weekly, quite a good read imo.

Theres a smaller one in the express which I haven't read yet, and a brief article on austin, which I'll be completely honest doesn't fill me with joy.
Re: Rugby papers
Mon Nov 19, 2018 9:40 am
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 77,307
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 8231
Location: Warrington
Yeah I've read the KF and Austin one. The Karl one is a good read and I thought the same about Austin. In not so many words basically saying he won't be here for the 3 years as if he plays well he'll go back to the NRL.
Re: Rugby papers
Mon Nov 19, 2018 9:48 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,307
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4761
Location: Out There.
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Yeah I've read the KF and Austin one. The Karl one is a good read and I thought the same about Austin. In not so many words basically saying he won't be here for the 3 years as if he plays well he'll go back to the NRL.


Well that's a shock NOT. I don't know why we bother giving these guys 3 year deals. Guess he will be home sick before March then.
Re: Rugby papers
Mon Nov 19, 2018 9:49 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 36023
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Lord Tony Smith wrote:
Yeah I've read the KF and Austin one. The Karl one is a good read and I thought the same about Austin. In not so many words basically saying he won't be here for the 3 years as if he plays well he'll go back to the NRL.



I was a little concerned at the fact that it's price that used that as bait during his sales pitch.
Re: Rugby papers
Mon Nov 19, 2018 10:03 am
Lord Tony Smith
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 77,307
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 01, 2010 1:14 pm
Posts: 8231
Location: Warrington
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
I was a little concerned at the fact that it's price that used that as bait during his sales pitch.

Yes I thought the same. Seems like we were that desperate to get him.
Re: Rugby papers
Mon Nov 19, 2018 10:23 am
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,307
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3826
Location: Stuck in 1982
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
I was a little concerned at the fact that it's price that used that as bait during his sales pitch.


I'm not surprised, or that concerned TBH.

Better for all parties to be upfront and honest as it will (should) allow a bit of planning particularly if we get two great years out of Austin. What an incentive, come here play your socks off and perhaps get a better deal back home in a couple of years time OR come here and completely forget about going anywhere you'll be off everyone's radar anyway?

Let's not kid ourselves, if he would have said I'm here for three years end of, then hopefully another two to follow would we have believed it? If it works for the Club and the Player and he plays at the top of his game why not, as surely it might get others over that are decent quality?

Mind you I've not seen the article or him throw a pass as yet....
Re: Rugby papers
Mon Nov 19, 2018 10:41 am
rubber duckie
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,307
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 11626
I prefer the trade papers out of season, the journalist have to use their skills more.

However the Austin interview was very weak...

He tells the reporter Wire were "not on his radar" and he'd had offers from SL before us...
If I was the reporter I'd be all over that...."Who? Who from SL was on the radar?"...."Why was you leaving Canberra?...and which NRL clubs were keen to sign you?

I'll find the reporter on twitter and I'll ask him why he missed the opportunity to give us a great article.

If there is a Q&A with Austin soon that someone on here might go....can you put that too him please.

RD
once a wire always a wire

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, MorePlaymakersNeeded, Never a try, Paul Youane, Phuzzy, rubber duckie, St Helens Wolf, wire-wire and 194 guests

