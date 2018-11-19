..from 2 anonymous backers from NY and London as well as confirming that they will play out of the Red Bull Arena (which is in New Jersey BTW, not New York.)
Steve Mascord also tweets that they have letters of Intent from sponsors in the world of air travel and Hotels, with the Players for this pipe dream flying business class
2020 is when they expect to start and have budgeted for 5k games in year 1....
.....so this PE teacher and online brochure printer plans to have an 80% empty stadium, in a borough that isn't New York for a team called New York in a sport that most Americans have never heard of and he has Â£5,000,000 in backing.
February can't come too quickly and remember, Brian Noble and David Argyle where already whinging about extra costs at the end of last season, so Â£5 million won't last long.
Steve Mascord also tweets that they have letters of Intent from sponsors in the world of air travel and Hotels, with the Players for this pipe dream flying business class
2020 is when they expect to start and have budgeted for 5k games in year 1....
.....so this PE teacher and online brochure printer plans to have an 80% empty stadium, in a borough that isn't New York for a team called New York in a sport that most Americans have never heard of and he has Â£5,000,000 in backing.
February can't come too quickly and remember, Brian Noble and David Argyle where already whinging about extra costs at the end of last season, so Â£5 million won't last long.