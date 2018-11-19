WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ricky Wilby claims to have Â£5 million bond

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Ricky Wilby claims to have Â£5 million bond

Post a reply
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Nov 19, 2018 2:50 am
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,307
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2308
..from 2 anonymous backers from NY and London as well as confirming that they will play out of the Red Bull Arena (which is in New Jersey BTW, not New York.)
Steve Mascord also tweets that they have letters of Intent from sponsors in the world of air travel and Hotels, with the Players for this pipe dream flying business class :lol:
2020 is when they expect to start and have budgeted for 5k games in year 1....

.....so this PE teacher and online brochure printer plans to have an 80% empty stadium, in a borough that isn't New York for a team called New York in a sport that most Americans have never heard of and he has Â£5,000,000 in backing.

February can't come too quickly :CRAZY: :CRAZY: :CRAZY: and remember, Brian Noble and David Argyle where already whinging about extra costs at the end of last season, so Â£5 million won't last long.
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
Â£20 a ticket and Â£15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth Â£35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club Â£35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is Â£4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino, Call Me God, Google Adsense [Bot], JEAN CAPDOUZE and 78 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,821,48660477,3074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)