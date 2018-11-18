WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - London Broncos Promotional Video on Twitter

Posted by Call Me God on Sun Nov 18, 2018 7:35 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Has to be one of the most amateurish things I have seen from a professional sports side

https://twitter.com/i/status/1064231996803694592
Utterly appalling to think that it's designed to attract people to games, but it looks like it was put together in Powerpoint and then saved as an MP4........seriously, the fixtures graphic looks like a schoolkids project :roll:
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Posted by Bostwick on Sun Nov 18, 2018 7:55 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Certainly not good. Whats more it does not explain where the team play.

