Bracek
Post Sun Nov 18, 2018 6:03 pm
Posted by johntheleyther on Sun Nov 18, 2018 6:03 pm
Could Andy be on his way back here?

I for one would love to see him back....110% when he's on the pitch
Re: Bracek
Post Sun Nov 18, 2018 6:54 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Sun Nov 18, 2018 6:54 pm
He as signed
Re: Bracek
Post Sun Nov 18, 2018 7:30 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Sun Nov 18, 2018 7:30 pm
Good, he's a BIG 'UN !
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Bracek
Post Sun Nov 18, 2018 7:47 pm
Posted by Greg Florimos Boots on Sun Nov 18, 2018 7:47 pm
Acton staying?

