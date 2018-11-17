WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jamaica qualify for 2021 RL World Cup

Jamaica qualify for 2021 RL World Cup
Post Sat Nov 17, 2018 11:11 pm
Posted by headhunter on Sat Nov 17, 2018 11:11 pm


Defeated USA 16-10 to qualify. Great result for them. Full match replay: https://www.facebook.com/RugbyLeagueJam ... 404909379/
Post Sat Nov 17, 2018 11:37 pm
Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Nov 17, 2018 11:37 pm


headhunter wrote:
Defeated USA 16-10 to qualify. Great result for them. Full match replay: https://www.facebook.com/RugbyLeagueJam ... 404909379/


Interesting result. Jamaica had too many professionals and semi-professionals for the USA.

If only the two nations could develop some home grown professional players. On this display they will both be smashed in the World Cup not only by the top nations, but also by the second tier nations like PNG.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2021!

Avignon for Championship in 2021, Super League in 2022!

