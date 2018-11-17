Interesting result. Jamaica had too many professionals and semi-professionals for the USA.
If only the two nations could develop some home grown professional players. On this display they will both be smashed in the World Cup not only by the top nations, but also by the second tier nations like PNG.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ALAW, Biff Tannen, Charlie Sheen, CM Punk, HXSparky, JEAN CAPDOUZE, The Daddy, Tricky2309 and 145 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
|POSTS
|ONLINE
|MEMBERS
|RECORD
|YOUR TEAM
|4,821,329
|1,068
|77,307
|4,559
|SET