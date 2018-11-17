WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Which teams will be the competition leaders in 2019?

Posted by JEAN CAPDOUZE on Sat Nov 17, 2018 9:29 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Looking at the new recruits and past performances, one would have to say that the 2018 Challenge Cup finalists Warrington and Catalans, will be the two top teams.

However Leeds under new coach David Furner, -- if he can get the two Tongan fatties Tuimoala Lolohea and Konrad Hurrel, to lose weight -- will certainly be in the extended top group.

St Helens and Castleford will also be competitive in the extended top group.

However Wigan is the big mystery. They have lost three players, two of whom (Samuel Tomkins and John Bateman) are top rank. They have acquired Zachary Hardaker, whose form after two years out is uncertain. They have a new coach, whose experience as head coach is nonexistent. It is hard to think Wigan is going to be as competitive as it has been in recent years.

Then what about Hull FC? I see them as mid table along with Wakefield.

Do you agree?
Users browsing this forum: Clearwing, Dropkick Murphy, Erik the not red, fun time frankie, homme vaste, JEAN CAPDOUZE, LyndsayGill, MonkeyLover, NickyKiss, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Traffic and 151 guests

