Any announcements soon?
Sat Nov 17, 2018 10:06 am
Jboyleigh
Are we likely to hear anything soon?

Season tickets?
Appointment of a coach - Duffy or a.n.other?
Any players?
Are we still at the LSV?
New shirt?

I know it must be a massive task reducing the wage bill down from £1.6M to £200k and still keep the club in one piece, but surely we are running out of time.
Aren't the fixtures released at the end of next week!

According DB wasn't the main issue the two remaining full time players - has this been sorted - previous posts on here seem to indicate that it has?

Would love a bit of positive news soon!
Re: Any announcements soon?
Sat Nov 17, 2018 10:12 am
ColD
I'll be amazed if we look to run on a £200k budget
Onwards and upwards - LTID

