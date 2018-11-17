WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Away shirt

Away shirt
Post Sat Nov 17, 2018 9:06 am
Posted by ball-in-hand on Sat Nov 17, 2018 9:06 am
Another "greyt" shirt. Well done MC !
Re: Away shirt
Post Sat Nov 17, 2018 9:10 am
Posted by Willzay on Sat Nov 17, 2018 9:10 am
Re: Away shirt
Post Sat Nov 17, 2018 9:35 am
Posted by wakeytrin on Sat Nov 17, 2018 9:35 am
Glad I chose home shirt, not a fan of the grey one.
Re: Away shirt
Post Sat Nov 17, 2018 9:51 am
Posted by Khlav Kalash on Sat Nov 17, 2018 9:51 am
A pre-season Danny Kirmond modelling what the shirt would look like on most supporters.
1/10
Re: Away shirt
Post Sat Nov 17, 2018 9:52 am
Posted by Jizzer on Sat Nov 17, 2018 9:52 am
Don't mind it, nice design. But not sure on the yellow - would have looked more like a Wakey shirt if the yellow trim was red
Re: Away shirt
Post Sat Nov 17, 2018 10:19 am
Posted by thebeagle on Sat Nov 17, 2018 10:19 am
Usually positive about things Trinity, but think the shirt is terrible.My wife a non supporter said 'Yuck grey'.

