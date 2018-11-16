WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Odds for next year

Odds for next year
Post Fri Nov 16, 2018 8:26 pm
Posted by roofaldo2 on Fri Nov 16, 2018 8:26 pm
roofaldo2
Well, Sky Bet has their odds up for next year's Championship Grand Final Winners

Toronto - 6/4
Widnes - 5/2
Toulouse - 6/1
Bradford - 8/1
Featherstone - 12/1
Halifax - 16/1
York - 20/1
Leigh - 25/1
Barrow - 100/1
Batley - 100/1
Dewsbury - 100/1
Sheffield - 100/1
Rochdale - 250/1
Swinton - 250/1

I'd say those are good odds for a team that's just been promoted. Especially when you consider it was via the play-offs and the champions of the division we left are at 25/1
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
Re: Odds for next year
Post Fri Nov 16, 2018 9:05 pm
Posted by Bullseye on Fri Nov 16, 2018 9:05 pm
Bullseye
Ridiculous odds.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

