Well, Sky Bet has their odds up for next year's Championship Grand Final Winners
Toronto - 6/4
Widnes - 5/2
Toulouse - 6/1
Bradford - 8/1
Featherstone - 12/1
Halifax - 16/1
York - 20/1
Leigh - 25/1
Barrow - 100/1
Batley - 100/1
Dewsbury - 100/1
Sheffield - 100/1
Rochdale - 250/1
Swinton - 250/1
I'd say those are good odds for a team that's just been promoted. Especially when you consider it was via the play-offs and the champions of the division we left are at 25/1
Toronto - 6/4
Widnes - 5/2
Toulouse - 6/1
Bradford - 8/1
Featherstone - 12/1
Halifax - 16/1
York - 20/1
Leigh - 25/1
Barrow - 100/1
Batley - 100/1
Dewsbury - 100/1
Sheffield - 100/1
Rochdale - 250/1
Swinton - 250/1
I'd say those are good odds for a team that's just been promoted. Especially when you consider it was via the play-offs and the champions of the division we left are at 25/1