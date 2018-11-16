WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Foreign Recruits

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Foreign Recruits

Post a reply
Foreign Recruits
Post Fri Nov 16, 2018 6:14 pm
Posted by Halifax1989 on Fri Nov 16, 2018 6:14 pm
Halifax1989 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2012 2:31 pm
Posts: 350
Is it just me, or is the quality of players joining SL from abroad much higher this year? Players that are at, or before their peak, players with plenty NRL experience, and players that could still get a gig in the NRL.

And what's the reason for this? I thought that these days were over once the NRL got their new TV deal and increased cap.

Uate
Linnett
Lolohea
Hurrell
Merrin
Niaquama
Coote
Paulo
Austin

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ALAW, caslad75, Charlie Sheen, Clearwing, Derwent, Dropkick Murphy, Halifax1989, Him, Karen, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, LyndsayGill, Sir Kevin Sinfield, steadygetyerboots-on, Wilde 3 and 172 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,820,9711,78477,3074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)