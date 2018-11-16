WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Derek and his Lambo

Derek and his Lambo
Post Fri Nov 16, 2018 11:20 am
Posted by JackDiggle on Fri Nov 16, 2018 11:20 am
JackDiggle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Bizarrely Derek has made the front page of Daily Mail for not having a front number plate on his Lambo. The DM managed to get the current Leigh story into this and for once didn’t reveal the value of his house.
Re: Derek and his Lambo
Post Fri Nov 16, 2018 3:20 pm
Posted by mish on Fri Nov 16, 2018 3:20 pm
mish User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
In case anyone wants a link (as per), here it is: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/articl ... ghini.html

(BTW Jack Diggle, I split your post out from the the other thread as it didn't belong there)
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Re: Derek and his Lambo
Post Fri Nov 16, 2018 3:28 pm
Posted by JackDiggle on Fri Nov 16, 2018 3:28 pm
JackDiggle Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Thanks (Lamborghini has been mentioned in the thread I think) - but what a non-story! “Rich man has missing front number plate in his boot”. “Claims it fell off”

Was second story on the Internet version.


Wouldn’t have been any more prominent if he’d got Larroyer and Evans tied up in the boot.

