WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New kit

Board index Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC New kit

Post a reply
New kit
Post Fri Nov 16, 2018 12:08 pm
Posted by DonnyPlumber on Fri Nov 16, 2018 12:08 pm
DonnyPlumber Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 2:40 pm
Posts: 850
Location: sat in Doncaster....gods back garden
Sorry if I've missed something but is there any news on the kit
front or is it same shirt again this season

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DonnyPlumber, Inoffthepost and 37 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,820,8351,71377,3074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)