Posted by TrinTrin on Thu Nov 15, 2018 10:11 pm
What a winger this lad was, signed for Wakefield aged 24, was then the only 2nd player to convert to rugby league being a Camebridge Blue.Had speed to burn, side step of either foot but also had the ability to stop dead for defenders to fly last & miss him, then he would set off again. I think if I remember right he scored 3 tries on his debut against Warrington @ Belle Vue.
However after a spell of three years the club tried to sell him as they said they needed the money ? They did not tell him their intent & he read in the news papers they had accepted a fee, cannot remember which club it was.
He did not play for the money, he said, I do not want to leave or play for anyone else ! He also said the fans were so good to him & that he could not leave them.
Wakefield said they would put him on the transfer list ! He then said I retire & he left the club, Sad in a way @ 27.
To this day I do not know what has happened to him ?
Does anyone know anything ?

