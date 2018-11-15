WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fans Panel Meeting Thursday 22nd November 2018

Posted by Double Movement on Thu Nov 15, 2018 5:43 pm
I promised I'd start a new thread for questions to be asked at the planned meeting next week. The meeting was originally arranged for 30th October but was cancelled.

S/O has already asked the question:

"Yes are we gonna get more forward power ... in my humble opinion that is why we failed to get promotion. We weren't beefy enough against Bradford, York or Worky when it mattered."

Returning Don asked:

"How is DR going to work next year as Hull are going to have a reserve side. Also are we looking abroad for any new signings."

Has anyone else got any questions to add to the list?

Thanks. :)

