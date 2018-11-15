WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Kane Linnett - official

Board index Super League Hull KR Kane Linnett - official

Post a reply
Kane Linnett - official
Post Thu Nov 15, 2018 12:35 pm
Posted by Barney Stinson on Thu Nov 15, 2018 12:35 pm
Barney Stinson User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Jan 16, 2010 11:44 pm
Posts: 57
Location: Suiting Up
Signed 3 year deal

https://www.hullkr.co.uk/experienced-nr ... ett-signs/
Re: Kane Linnett - official
Post Thu Nov 15, 2018 12:37 pm
Posted by Wilde 3 on Thu Nov 15, 2018 12:37 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,307
Quiz Score: 496
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 6278
you'll probably put this down to FC bias, but I post looking at it objectively. I don't know how he will go for you guys, steady performer but I don't know if he is a wow signing. Will no doubt help to bring on people like Oakes etc.
Re: Kane Linnett - official
Post Thu Nov 15, 2018 12:42 pm
Posted by Barney Stinson on Thu Nov 15, 2018 12:42 pm
Barney Stinson User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Jan 16, 2010 11:44 pm
Posts: 57
Location: Suiting Up
Wilde 3 wrote:
you'll probably put this down to FC bias, but I post looking at it objectively. I don't know how he will go for you guys, steady performer but I don't know if he is a wow signing. Will no doubt help to bring on people like Oakes etc.


No, that sounds pretty fair. Difficult to know how any new overseas signing will go.

Probably towards the top end of what teams can be expected to sign from the NRL these days though (one or two exceptions apart), so hopefully he'll go well in Super League

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barney Stinson, des lawson, fun time frankie, ian d, moxi1, Seventies red and 115 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,820,4682,00177,3074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)