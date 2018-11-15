WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WCC TICKETS

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com WCC TICKETS

Post a reply
WCC TICKETS
Post Thu Nov 15, 2018 12:30 pm
Posted by Edinburgh Warrior on Thu Nov 15, 2018 12:30 pm
Edinburgh Warrior User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,307
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Apr 30, 2010 10:58 am
Posts: 990
Location: counting the number of thursdays i will need off work
Is anybody else having problems buying WCC tickets online. The discount has been applied to my ticket but my lad's ticket is only offered at full price even though he is a season ticket holder. I know it's only £4 but for once i would like to buy a ticket from Wigan without jumping thru hoops and tearing my hair (a good trick 'cos i don't have any) out. There are 5 Family and friends on my eticket account. All 2019 season ticket holders and i am the only one on the system recognised as a season ticket holder so no discounts applied to any ticket apart from mine . You couldn't make it up .

Regards EW
Regards , EW

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Akinwale Arobieke, Angelus, Ashton Bears, Brick with eyes, Edinburgh Warrior, exiled Warrior, Grimmy, Last Son of Wigan, moto748, NickyKiss, Pie Eyed, S_Riley, Saint_Claire, The Whiffy Kipper and 163 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,820,4682,00177,3074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)