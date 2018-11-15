Is anybody else having problems buying WCC tickets online. The discount has been applied to my ticket but my lad's ticket is only offered at full price even though he is a season ticket holder. I know it's only £4 but for once i would like to buy a ticket from Wigan without jumping thru hoops and tearing my hair (a good trick 'cos i don't have any) out. There are 5 Family and friends on my eticket account. All 2019 season ticket holders and i am the only one on the system recognised as a season ticket holder so no discounts applied to any ticket apart from mine . You couldn't make it up .
Regards EW
