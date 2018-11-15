https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/r ... -1-9445673
The Rugby League Challenge Cup is set to kick off in 2019 without a sponsor. Bookmakers Ladbrokes declined to extend their four-year deal after it ended with Catalans Dragons’ historic victory over Warrington at Wembley last August.The Rugby Football League had lined up a replacement but it is thought a deal collapsed at the last minute and it has now begun the search for a new backer.
