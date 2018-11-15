WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup sponsor 2019

Challenge Cup sponsor 2019
Thu Nov 15, 2018 12:10 pm
My Mate Ronnie
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/r ... -1-9445673

The Rugby League Challenge Cup is set to kick off in 2019 without a sponsor. Bookmakers Ladbrokes declined to extend their four-year deal after it ended with Catalans Dragons’ historic victory over Warrington at Wembley last August.The Rugby Football League had lined up a replacement but it is thought a deal collapsed at the last minute and it has now begun the search for a new backer.

