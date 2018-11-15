WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - In | NEW SIGNING Trent Merrin

In | NEW SIGNING Trent Merrin
Post Thu Nov 15, 2018 6:23 am
Posted by Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino on Thu Nov 15, 2018 6:23 am
4 year deal - Leeds 2nd Marquee signing.
Re: In | NEW SIGNING Trent Merrin
Post Thu Nov 15, 2018 6:38 am
Posted by FGB on Thu Nov 15, 2018 6:38 am
Is he anygood?
Re: In | NEW SIGNING Trent Merrin
Post Thu Nov 15, 2018 6:45 am
Posted by batleyrhino on Thu Nov 15, 2018 6:45 am
Welcome aboard Trent.
Re: In | NEW SIGNING Trent Merrin
Post Thu Nov 15, 2018 6:48 am
Posted by lionarmour87 on Thu Nov 15, 2018 6:48 am
Welcoms aboard indeed ,just waiting for the posts about is he really commited ? I'll trust the judgement of the management .Looking forward to new season now
