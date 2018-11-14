WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hopes for 2019

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Hopes for 2019

Post a reply
Hopes for 2019
Post Wed Nov 14, 2018 5:35 pm
Posted by rollin thunder on Wed Nov 14, 2018 5:35 pm
rollin thunder Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 77,307
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 2660
After the utter dross and humiliation of 2018, what are peoples hopes for 2019. Mine as follows, don't think we will win any silverware or make any finals but if we do its a bonus.

A winning record i.e win more than we lose.

finish at least top 6 ideally make the playoffs

start playing some good rugby good attack with some flair. But more importantly some solid hard working defence

start to see some improvement in under achievers like Singleton Sutcliffe and hopefully a fully fit Ward Ferres

continue quality recruitment early for 2020 not wait until only bargain bucket left. including shipping out under performers and constantly injured player (see above)

start to see the likes of Cameron Smith, Oledski, Newman really push for first team starts

and finally although you could say this any year, see 3-4 other juniors push through and step up to first team level.
Re: Hopes for 2019
Post Wed Nov 14, 2018 5:38 pm
Posted by cheekydiddles on Wed Nov 14, 2018 5:38 pm
cheekydiddles Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Nov 01, 2006 11:12 pm
Posts: 2518
Not get relegated

Win at Magic Weekend for the first time in donkeys
Re: Hopes for 2019
Post Wed Nov 14, 2018 5:50 pm
Posted by rollin thunder on Wed Nov 14, 2018 5:50 pm
rollin thunder Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 77,307
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 2660
cheekydiddles wrote:
Not get relegated

Win at Magic Weekend for the first time in donkeys

easily pleased,

I think even if we have to go with what we have so far think turner will be a massive improvement on Mcdermott
Re: Hopes for 2019
Post Wed Nov 14, 2018 6:01 pm
Posted by Jrrhino on Wed Nov 14, 2018 6:01 pm
Jrrhino Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Jul 01, 2015 9:54 pm
Posts: 297
Hopefully Finish in top 5 to compete for Grand Final( but I'd take a League finish of 6th-8th place especially after last season, and finish comfortably above teams that you would think be battling not to get relegated such as Salford,London,Hull KR and even Hull FC after how their season ended.

A decent cup run to Semi's or even get to Final with a bit of luck.

For players like L.Sutcliffe, Peteru, Handley and Smith to find their most natural position in the team and to play consistently in that position and if they can't they should be looked at to be moved on.

To continue to recruit Top quality players for the 2020 Season.

For some of 19s to get a chance to show us what they can produce for the future.

And finally produce a lot better brand of rugby than we did last year.
Last edited by Jrrhino on Wed Nov 14, 2018 6:09 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Hopes for 2019
Post Wed Nov 14, 2018 6:05 pm
Posted by Fieldheadrhino on Wed Nov 14, 2018 6:05 pm
Fieldheadrhino User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Feb 17, 2011 7:51 pm
Posts: 627
Location: Somewhere on this god forsaken planet
Reach the play offs & at least the CC semis.

Play a expansive & enternaining brand of rugby league
RHINOS TILL I DIE
“Tough times come and go, tough people last forever"
Re: Hopes for 2019
Post Wed Nov 14, 2018 6:09 pm
Posted by christopher on Wed Nov 14, 2018 6:09 pm
christopher User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Nov 19, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 7195
Location: Sydney NSW
After last year, just enjoying going to games would be a bonus!

I hope we just show a bit more of everything to be honest, I’m perfectly happy not to win anything but I want to see us competing with some structure, flair and hard work.

One thing I am looking forward to is the stadium being finished I think it’s going to be a fabulous place to watch the rugby and having a half built stadium all last year did take a lot away from the gameday/night experience
Re: Hopes for 2019
Post Wed Nov 14, 2018 6:09 pm
Posted by lionarmour87 on Wed Nov 14, 2018 6:09 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 77,307
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 6392
Location: philadelphia PA
Dont expect to be top four ,but hope to see the green chutes of recovery coming through for thr future
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bulls4Champs, Charlie Sheen, cheekydiddles, christopher, Dadsylad, Danibo160, digger47, Emagdnim13, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fieldheadrhino, Google [Bot], Him, HRS Rhino, lionarmour87, malcadele, Maverick Rhino, Norton123, Rammer, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, Swoggy Loiner, tad rhino, The Biffs Back and 389 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,820,1351,93077,3074,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)