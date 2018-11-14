After the utter dross and humiliation of 2018, what are peoples hopes for 2019. Mine as follows, don't think we will win any silverware or make any finals but if we do its a bonus.
A winning record i.e win more than we lose.
finish at least top 6 ideally make the playoffs
start playing some good rugby good attack with some flair. But more importantly some solid hard working defence
start to see some improvement in under achievers like Singleton Sutcliffe and hopefully a fully fit Ward Ferres
continue quality recruitment early for 2020 not wait until only bargain bucket left. including shipping out under performers and constantly injured player (see above)
start to see the likes of Cameron Smith, Oledski, Newman really push for first team starts
and finally although you could say this any year, see 3-4 other juniors push through and step up to first team level.
