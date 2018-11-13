so Let's scrap it and try to cash in on it by hosting our own version?
https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nrl/nines-scrapped-for-2019-and-may-never-return-20180818-p4zy8j.html
I remember the orgasm-a-fest that was the reaction the Auckland 9's a few years back, but now it seems that the NRL don't like sharing the cash with the people who created it, so have instead decided to have their own version.
https://rugbyleaguenines.com/index.php/2018/07/16/nrl-supports-nines-world-cup/
Admittedly the attendance went from 90k to 22k in 4 years, but this does smack of the NRL trying to wrest control of something they didn't think of....and let's be realistic, of the 9's sides playing, how many players won't be Kiwi/Aussie Born?
https://www.smh.com.au/sport/nrl/nines-scrapped-for-2019-and-may-never-return-20180818-p4zy8j.html
I remember the orgasm-a-fest that was the reaction the Auckland 9's a few years back, but now it seems that the NRL don't like sharing the cash with the people who created it, so have instead decided to have their own version.
https://rugbyleaguenines.com/index.php/2018/07/16/nrl-supports-nines-world-cup/
Admittedly the attendance went from 90k to 22k in 4 years, but this does smack of the NRL trying to wrest control of something they didn't think of....and let's be realistic, of the 9's sides playing, how many players won't be Kiwi/Aussie Born?