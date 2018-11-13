WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New signing announced tomorrow?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves New signing announced tomorrow?

Post a reply
New signing announced tomorrow?
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 9:12 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Tue Nov 13, 2018 9:12 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 10443
https://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/sp ... -tomorrow/

Who is it ?

Praying for a halfback.
https://www.mind.org.uk
Re: New signing announced tomorrow?
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 9:19 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Tue Nov 13, 2018 9:19 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 11599
Jake Mano
once a wire always a wire
Re: New signing announced tomorrow?
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 9:39 pm
Posted by wirefan1990 on Tue Nov 13, 2018 9:39 pm
wirefan1990 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 09, 2018 9:48 pm
Posts: 10
Im hearing brown to London and Jake mano / drinkwater coming in. Praying for the latter
Re: New signing announced tomorrow?
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 10:04 pm
Posted by Or thane on Tue Nov 13, 2018 10:04 pm
Or thane Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 381
It'll be Mamo, Brown is going nowhere unfortunately :-(
Re: New signing announced tomorrow?
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 10:12 pm
Posted by wirefan1990 on Tue Nov 13, 2018 10:12 pm
wirefan1990 Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 09, 2018 9:48 pm
Posts: 10
Lineham's contracts up isn't it?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Fletcher-end-red, Gaz3376, Instalamus, kev123, matt6169, Or thane, Orfie, silvertail-wolf, spacks grandad, wirefan1990 and 258 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,819,8341,96877,3004,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)