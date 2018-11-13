WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Weekend Anfield

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Magic Weekend Anfield

Post a reply
Magic Weekend Anfield
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 6:17 pm
Posted by rodhutch on Tue Nov 13, 2018 6:17 pm
rodhutch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 657
Location: Ambleside Cumbria
Wondered what people's views are. Happy re the ground, but not to sure re the location. Not a place to walk around in between games etc. Do love Liver pool as a city.
Re: Magic Weekend Anfield
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 6:21 pm
Posted by Frosties. on Tue Nov 13, 2018 6:21 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 4
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 8543
Not happy at all about it. It was hard enough sitting there for 2 hours the other week, let alone all day.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Aldy, cheekydiddles, Dadsylad, dddooommm, Emagdnim13, FGB, Frosties., Giants54321, Gotcha, improvise, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, KaeruJim, krisleeds, Les Norton, malcadele, mattsrhinos1978, Maverick Rhino, McRhino, mean_machine, Old Timer No 4, Rhinoshaund III, robfromleeds, rodhutch, ryano, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, Terl, thepimp007, Willzay and 355 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,819,7381,99277,3004,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)