What are Salford's prospects after 2019?
Tue Nov 13, 2018 5:42 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Serious question.

Leaving aside the question of whether they are forced into a MPG with Toronto, will they have the finances to keep going in 2020?

Who is funding the currently numerically under strength team? Their feeble gate attendances mean that they cannot break even without external subsidy.
Tue Nov 13, 2018 5:51 pm
Call Me God
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Serious question.

Leaving aside the question of whether they are forced into a MPG with Toronto, will they have the finances to keep going in 2020?

Who is funding the currently numerically under strength team? Their feeble gate attendances mean that they cannot break even without external subsidy.

MPG?
I thought that was done away with and it's 1 up 1.down with the winner of the champ. Grand Final replacing 12th in SL.
Tue Nov 13, 2018 5:53 pm
SaleSlim
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Serious question.

Leaving aside the question of whether they are forced into a MPG with Toronto, will they have the finances to keep going in 2020?

Who is funding the currently numerically under strength team? Their feeble gate attendances mean that they cannot break even without external subsidy.


:HEARTKISS: Hi Kev!!!

PS. Can you please refer to us by our full name, Salford Red Devils to avoid confusion with any other Salford based sporting entities? Merci beaucoup monsieur.

