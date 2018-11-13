Serious question.
Leaving aside the question of whether they are forced into a MPG with Toronto, will they have the finances to keep going in 2020?
Who is funding the currently numerically under strength team? Their feeble gate attendances mean that they cannot break even without external subsidy.
