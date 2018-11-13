WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - How the moves & passing game has changed.

Posted by TrinTrin on Tue Nov 13, 2018 5:22 pm


We all watch the modern game & remark on ball handlers in particular from stand off's. Harold Boynton passed on his skills to Dave Topliss in particular from set scrums, winning the ball running single & double scissor running moves which took out tackles & left a different attacker with pace having space created scoring a brilliant try.
Toppo also learned from Neil Fox at the age of 20 being fast and elusive taking passes off Neil from a loose forward which Fox played on his return as player coach, rarely did defenders stop them.
Forwards then played a tight interactive game conjuring up inter-passing between forwards & or a short pass to a half back sending him away, three quarters had to watch & move up quickly when the line was broken to connect with the half backs.Great passing forwards with varying passing skills are not in the game today.
Yes teams & players are fitter now but are robots compared to previous passing skilled forwards. if those previous skilled players were in this era with these current levels of diet & fitness then I leave you to have your own opinions.
I do not de-cry the current game or players, only lament on skills lost !!!
I am and will always be a Trinity supporter, on earth & in heaven, basically where ever i may be - up the Trin !

