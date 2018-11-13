Johnbulls wrote:
With the announcement of the new 1895 cup competition starting next season surely we must be in with a decent chance of making the final at Wembley.Toronto and Toulouse are exempt which leaves us given a decent draw a real opportunity to showcase our talents on the big stage down in North London.
What do you mean they're exempt?
Not allowed to participate? Or not wanting to?
It depends what our ambitions are next season. If we're just looking to consolidate then I'd say we give the cup some serious attention. If we're pushing for promotion then it's just extra games we don't need/want and I'd be tempted to play a reserves side in it.
It should be everyone in the division, or no-one. Why does there always have to be some kind of imbalance with this damn sport!