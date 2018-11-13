Newcastle. That weekend is the Liverpool marathon. Multiple road closures and transport issues, plus the capacity of Merseyside police to run a city-centre marathon and Magic Weekend (as well as maintain order in Liverpool generally) would be challenged.
Ruune Rebellion wrote:
So leeds get an easy 2 points. Hang on, I though SL had it in for Leeds?
Couldn’t be avoided could it seen as they were going on last years league placings. Considering everybody is saying we’re rubbish now and will be for years then what’s the problem as surely we should then get a lower team to face???
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."
So because it`s the Liverpool marathon that weekend it means that it will be in Newcastle? I am sure there are other options on the table outside of those two.
