WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic weekend fixtures announced

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Magic weekend fixtures announced

Post a reply
Magic weekend fixtures announced
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 12:39 pm
Posted by Durham Giant on Tue Nov 13, 2018 12:39 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11587
Location: Durham
Wigan v Warrington
St Helens v Castleford
Wakefield v Catalans
Huddersfield v Hull FC
Leeds v London
Salford v Hull KR
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????
Re: Magic weekend fixtures announced
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 12:41 pm
Posted by Durham Giant on Tue Nov 13, 2018 12:41 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11587
Location: Durham
Cleverly puts matched teams with teams who have good support and those that don’t

Need to work it which Hull we will face The Hull that start on fire or who fall away with injury’s
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????
Re: Magic weekend fixtures announced
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 12:45 pm
Posted by NEtrinity on Tue Nov 13, 2018 12:45 pm
NEtrinity User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 687
Location: Seaton Carew
Durham Giant wrote:
Wigan v Warrington
St Helens v Castleford
Wakefield v Catalans
Huddersfield v Hull FC
Leeds v London
Salford v Hull KR


Where at though?
Re: Magic weekend fixtures announced
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 12:57 pm
Posted by nottinghamtiger on Tue Nov 13, 2018 12:57 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2339
Nice to see the RFL giving other teams as much chance as possible.
Magic weekend fixtures now mean the top 4 from last year all play each other three times (I think).
Re: Magic weekend fixtures announced
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 12:59 pm
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Tue Nov 13, 2018 12:59 pm
Ruune Rebellion Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2018 6:20 pm
Posts: 50
So leeds get an easy 2 points. Hang on, I though SL had it in for Leeds?
Tommy Makinson - Golden Boot Winner 2018

Tom Johnstone - Superleague fan site winger of the year as voted for by Wakefield fans
Re: Magic weekend fixtures announced
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 1:01 pm
Posted by nottinghamtiger on Tue Nov 13, 2018 1:01 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 2339
NEtrinity wrote:
Where at though?


Newcastle.
That weekend is the Liverpool marathon. Multiple road closures and transport issues, plus the capacity of Merseyside police to run a city-centre marathon and Magic Weekend (as well as maintain order in Liverpool generally) would be challenged.
Re: Magic weekend fixtures announced
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 1:25 pm
Posted by ThePrinter on Tue Nov 13, 2018 1:25 pm
ThePrinter Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 10354
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Ruune Rebellion wrote:
So leeds get an easy 2 points. Hang on, I though SL had it in for Leeds?


Couldn’t be avoided could it seen as they were going on last years league placings. Considering everybody is saying we’re rubbish now and will be for years then what’s the problem as surely we should then get a lower team to face???
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Re: Magic weekend fixtures announced
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 1:37 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Tue Nov 13, 2018 1:37 pm
homme vaste User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 21st / 77,300
Quiz Score: 184
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:11 pm
Posts: 878
Location: Tomorrowland
Durham Giant wrote:
Cleverly puts matched teams with teams who have good support and those that don’t

Need to work it which Hull we will face The Hull that start on fire or who fall away with injury’s


It`s just based on league positions from last season is it not?
Re: Magic weekend fixtures announced
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 1:40 pm
Posted by homme vaste on Tue Nov 13, 2018 1:40 pm
homme vaste User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 14
Rep Position: 21st / 77,300
Quiz Score: 184
Joined: Mon Jan 22, 2018 2:11 pm
Posts: 878
Location: Tomorrowland
nottinghamtiger wrote:
Newcastle.
That weekend is the Liverpool marathon. Multiple road closures and transport issues, plus the capacity of Merseyside police to run a city-centre marathon and Magic Weekend (as well as maintain order in Liverpool generally) would be challenged.


So because it`s the Liverpool marathon that weekend it means that it will be in Newcastle? I am sure there are other options on the table outside of those two.
Re: Magic weekend fixtures announced
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 1:54 pm
Posted by Nothus on Tue Nov 13, 2018 1:54 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4991
Location: Bradford
I wonder if all the clubs asked/agreed for there to be no derby games?

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BRIXTON, CM Punk, ColD, g_balls, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, h-bomb, Him, HKRYorkie, JonnoTheGreat, leg_end, Mick Cranes Sidestep, Mild Rover, moxi1, NEtrinity, piemandan, Prince, QwerkyCat, SaleSlim, tigersteve, tigertot, wakey_saint, wiganermike, Wilde 3, wire-flyer and 161 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,819,6211,72577,3004,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)