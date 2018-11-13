WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Challenge Cup Final

Challenge Cup Final
Tue Nov 13, 2018 12:28 pm
chris2925
From 2020 it will held in July.

Wembley contracted until 2027.
Re: Challenge Cup Final
Tue Nov 13, 2018 12:34 pm
FireWire
This is good news for the game at least. With the current administration in charge of the RFL, I'm surprised they didn't try to move the final to Coventry or somewhere.

The showpiece occasions need to stay at big stadiums. This should also go for internationals, so no more playing at places like Leigh or Doncaster.
