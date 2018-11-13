WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Changes to Challenge Cup.

Board index Super League London Broncos Changes to Challenge Cup.

Post a reply
Changes to Challenge Cup.
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 11:37 am
Posted by Bostwick on Tue Nov 13, 2018 11:37 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1740
RFL have announced changes to the Cup Final. Including the fact that there will be three games on Final Day. Finals day will be 24th August 2019, then in 2020 it will move to 18th July.
Tickets go on sale today. Probably no point rushing for tickets though, going on previous years, there are likely to be a load of cheap offers or freebies going in the weeks leading up to the final.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No registered users and 47 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,819,5691,70677,3004,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)