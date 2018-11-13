RFL have announced changes to the Cup Final. Including the fact that there will be three games on Final Day. Finals day will be 24th August 2019, then in 2020 it will move to 18th July.
Tickets go on sale today. Probably no point rushing for tickets though, going on previous years, there are likely to be a load of cheap offers or freebies going in the weeks leading up to the final.
Tickets go on sale today. Probably no point rushing for tickets though, going on previous years, there are likely to be a load of cheap offers or freebies going in the weeks leading up to the final.