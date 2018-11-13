Is it to have a strategic review of their marketing operation such that they do not keep relying on advertising to fans who already go? Have they invited the NRL marketing team in to share ideas on how to market one-off games to people who would not otherwise go?
A drains up review to address the deficiencies in the game which cause lack of interest?
No.
Instead it's to invent the 1895 Cup to be played by the lower leagues and hold the game on the same day hoping to boost the crowd by a bit.
A poor mans Magic Weekend for the Challenge Cup Final.
What's more there is the revolutionary tactic of offering 10% off if you buy now.
They really don't get it.
Furthermore the CC Final day for the 2 clubs is diminshed and the heritage lost.
http://www.rugby-league.com/article/539 ... ey-stadium
