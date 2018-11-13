I no DM has said its his last year but I think we all no he will miss a fair few games. Yes we all know the quality he has and I hated the guy with a passion UNTIL he pulled on a rovers shirt then I thought wow. But didn't we all think what I did?? So after the amount of games he did miss last year which with injuries all players can miss and take into account his age, I personally would (here we go were I get slammed) pay him off and give Drinkwater his money and more if needs be and offer a 3 or 4 year contract. But if we can sign Drinkwater and keep DM then hey yeah that's absolutely brilliant. We all know we need another HB to start playing alongside Atkin for future seasons. So I would push the boat out to do this. I don't want to sound nasty towards McGuire but we have to think beyond even next season.