WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Go for Drinkwater

Board index Super League Hull KR Go for Drinkwater

Post a reply
Go for Drinkwater
Post Tue Nov 13, 2018 6:15 am
Posted by No7.David.Bishop on Tue Nov 13, 2018 6:15 am
No7.David.Bishop User avatar
Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Dec 26, 2013 6:59 pm
Posts: 59
I no DM has said its his last year but I think we all no he will miss a fair few games. Yes we all know the quality he has and I hated the guy with a passion UNTIL he pulled on a rovers shirt then I thought wow. But didn't we all think what I did?? So after the amount of games he did miss last year which with injuries all players can miss and take into account his age, I personally would (here we go were I get slammed) pay him off and give Drinkwater his money and more if needs be and offer a 3 or 4 year contract. But if we can sign Drinkwater and keep DM then hey yeah that's absolutely brilliant. We all know we need another HB to start playing alongside Atkin for future seasons. So I would push the boat out to do this. I don't want to sound nasty towards McGuire but we have to think beyond even next season.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: No7.David.Bishop and 47 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,819,46389777,3004,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)