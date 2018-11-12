WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gert Coetzer

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Gert Coetzer

Post a reply
Gert Coetzer
Post Mon Nov 12, 2018 10:48 pm
Posted by TrinTrin on Mon Nov 12, 2018 10:48 pm
TrinTrin Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Jun 26, 2018 4:12 pm
Posts: 100
Sad to hear this great player has died aged 79. I well remember seeing him play ! He was exceptional, skill full, exceptionally strong in tackling & breaking tackles, side step left & right brave a fair pace on him. The only man I saw keep Billy boston quiet. His semi final two tries at headingley when we beat Huddersfield 1968 he side stepped three players within 25 yards with a fantastic photo in the Yorkshire post of players on the floor watching him going to put the ball down. He would now be very hot property with no player like him. Retired injured @ 27 ! A great loss to us then. Rest in peace Gert, certainly not forgotten by me !
Re: Gert Coetzer
Post Mon Nov 12, 2018 11:00 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Mon Nov 12, 2018 11:00 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,300
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 3212
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
RIP Gert. Enjoyed seeing him play, he was one of a kind. A strong, skillful and athletic winger.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Gert Coetzer
Post Mon Nov 12, 2018 11:24 pm
Posted by The Avenger on Mon Nov 12, 2018 11:24 pm
The Avenger User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 23
Rep Position: 12th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3716
Very sad to hear of the passing of another great from Trinity’s glory era.

RIP

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, BarnsleyGull, CM Punk, Emley Cat, phe13, The Avenger, wakefieldwall, wakeytrin, wrencat1873 and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,819,4461,20377,3004,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)