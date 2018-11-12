Sad to hear this great player has died aged 79. I well remember seeing him play ! He was exceptional, skill full, exceptionally strong in tackling & breaking tackles, side step left & right brave a fair pace on him. The only man I saw keep Billy boston quiet. His semi final two tries at headingley when we beat Huddersfield 1968 he side stepped three players within 25 yards with a fantastic photo in the Yorkshire post of players on the floor watching him going to put the ball down. He would now be very hot property with no player like him. Retired injured @ 27 ! A great loss to us then. Rest in peace Gert, certainly not forgotten by me !