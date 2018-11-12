WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Gareth Carvell

Gareth Carvell
Post Mon Nov 12, 2018 5:50 pm
Posted by thepimp007 on Mon Nov 12, 2018 5:50 pm
Surprised it hasn't surfaced on here yet! Or is it more a case of avoiding given the history behind him and us.

What are peoples thoughts
Post Mon Nov 12, 2018 6:03 pm
Posted by Pumpetypump on Mon Nov 12, 2018 6:03 pm
95% of people who walked away from us when we were in trouble I have no ill feelings toward. Then you get your Kopczaks and Carvells.

