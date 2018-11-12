Typical old England/GB. Unable to apply themselves. That was the perfect opportunity to show the world that England are a force but they used it as a training session/a bit of a muck around.
If i ever see Richie Myler playing for England/GB again ill know we are doomed. What an awful player. Why Bennett didnt move Lomax to 7 and put Ratchford at 1 ill never know. Even just swapping Tomkins with Ratchford would of been a mile better than bringing in Myler who IMO would even be out of his depth playing in the second division.
Both James Graham and Chris Hill are at the end of their peak and declining. Graham has looked like an old man throughout the series and Hill has also looked to be on the decline all year for Warrington and has looked well past his best for England this series. His missed tackle on Nikorima was pathetic at this level.
Milner, not International class sorry Cas fans, he offers nothing.
Greenwood, what the hell was Bennett doing playing him at prop when he had Thompson he could of picked there? Whitehead or even Bateman could of gone to 13 and Greenwood could of then played second row. It was obvious that Greenwood was going to get snapped in two down the middle as he just doesnt have the right build for that kind of work.
The Aussie ref. Allowed the Kiwis to lie on for what felt like an eternity for most of the game, then decided he wanted a fast PTB when we tried it and binned our player. What the hell? Lets not even mention the amount of high shots he just ignored.
Lastly, why not give us the shield last week? It looked crazy after we had just been hammered and nilled to then present us with the shield. Why didnt O'loughlin lift it with Graham? He was the official captain even if he did only take part in 12 minutes of the first game. Ive no idea what he found so funny, fair play to Graham for asking him time and time again to come and lift it with him. I thought the whole saga looked unprofessional as hell on live TV, like it was just some worthless shield.
Fair play to Lomax, Makinson, Williams, Bateman and Jermaine who all gave 100% to try and get the win.
