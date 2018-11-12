WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - An idea - Amateur Round

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace An idea - Amateur Round

Post a reply
An idea - Amateur Round
Post Mon Nov 12, 2018 3:48 pm
Posted by Grimmy on Mon Nov 12, 2018 3:48 pm
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 19
Rep Position: 16th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 248
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 13158
Many of us have noticed that the relationship between the pro game and the amateur game seems to have deteriorated, with amateur sides resenting that pro clubs take away their top players for scholarship, then many of them never return, even if they don't get a contract. To help address this, I'd like them to introduce one round per season when NCL Premier sides play curtain raisers before Super League games. This would help promote the amateur game, give them a bit of kudos so players may be more likely to play for them, and give them a small cash boost. I'd couple them with SL games that are less likely to sell out and give out plenty discount tickets for the amateur clubs to sell, something like:

Hunslet Parkside v Siddal - Leeds v Catalans (TV)
Underbank v Rochdale Mayfield - Huddersfield v Wigan (TV)
Castleford Lock Lane v Thornhill - Castleford v Hull KR
Normanton v Kells - Wakefield v Warrington
Thatto Heath v Wath Brow - St Helens v Salford
West Hull v Egremont - Hull FC v London

Edit - swapped the games about
Last edited by Grimmy on Mon Nov 12, 2018 4:30 pm, edited 4 times in total.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: An idea - Amateur Round
Post Mon Nov 12, 2018 3:54 pm
Posted by Karen on Mon Nov 12, 2018 3:54 pm
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 77,300
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10778
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Grimmy wrote:
Many of us have noticed that the relationship between the pro game and the amateur game seems to have deteriorated, with amateur sides resenting that pro clubs take away their top players for scholarship, then many of them never return, even if they don't get a contract. To help address this, I'd like them to introduce one round per season when NCL Premier sides play curtain raisers before Super League games. This would help promote the amateur game, give them a bit of kudos so players may be more likely to play for them, and give them a small cash boost. I'd couple them with SL games that are less likely to sell out and give out plenty discount tickets for the amateur clubs to sell, something like:

Hunslet Parkside v Siddal - Leeds v Catalans (TV)
Rochdale Mayfield v Underbank - Wigan v Huddersfield (TV)
Castleford Lock Lane v Kells - Castleford v Hull KR
Normanton v Thornhill - Wakefield v Warrington
Thatto Heath v Wath Brow - St Helens v Salford
West Hull v Egremont - Hull FC v London

That's a really good idea. I've seen games before, might have been in the NRL mind, where players wore their amateur side's socks in a nod to where they started.
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Angelus, Brid B&W, Bull Mania, cas all the way, Grimmy, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Karen, Keef Jr, Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza, Matt_Horton, nadera78, rossybull, SamoanTiger, scarrie, Snowy, The Ghost of '99, thefaxfanman, Trevork52 and 181 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,819,3041,98777,3004,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 31st Jan 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
ST. HELENS
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL KR
v
HULL FC
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
Fri 1st Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Sat 2nd Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sun 3rd Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
WAKEFIELD
Thu 7th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 8th Feb 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 9th Feb 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR
Sat 9th Feb 17:00
SLXXIV
CATALAN DRAGONS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)