Many of us have noticed that the relationship between the pro game and the amateur game seems to have deteriorated, with amateur sides resenting that pro clubs take away their top players for scholarship, then many of them never return, even if they don't get a contract. To help address this, I'd like them to introduce one round per season when NCL Premier sides play curtain raisers before Super League games. This would help promote the amateur game, give them a bit of kudos so players may be more likely to play for them, and give them a small cash boost. I'd couple them with SL games that are less likely to sell out and give out plenty discount tickets for the amateur clubs to sell, something like:
Hunslet Parkside v Siddal - Leeds v Catalans (TV)
Underbank v Rochdale Mayfield - Huddersfield v Wigan (TV)
Castleford Lock Lane v Thornhill - Castleford v Hull KR
Normanton v Kells - Wakefield v Warrington
Thatto Heath v Wath Brow - St Helens v Salford
West Hull v Egremont - Hull FC v London
Edit - swapped the games about
