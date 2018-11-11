Unless the ref penalises cheating they just carry on.
And it is no use saying that they deserve three tries because they have got a bit of skill so therefore it is OK if they are ahead.
It is not OK ...
With a fair ref England would be well ahead instead of well behind at half time.
Makes my blood boil!
I will say it again the Kiwis are dirty cheats!
England are the better side and I can't be arsed to watch that Aussie moron one second more.
The Kiwis have him in their pocket.
And it is no use saying that they deserve three tries because they have got a bit of skill so therefore it is OK if they are ahead.
It is not OK ...
With a fair ref England would be well ahead instead of well behind at half time.
Makes my blood boil!
I will say it again the Kiwis are dirty cheats!
England are the better side and I can't be arsed to watch that Aussie moron one second more.
The Kiwis have him in their pocket.