Posted by Stand-Offish on Sun Nov 11, 2018 4:18 pm
Unless the ref penalises cheating they just carry on.
And it is no use saying that they deserve three tries because they have got a bit of skill so therefore it is OK if they are ahead.
It is not OK ...
With a fair ref England would be well ahead instead of well behind at half time.
Makes my blood boil!
I will say it again the Kiwis are dirty cheats!

England are the better side and I can't be arsed to watch that Aussie moron one second more.
The Kiwis have him in their pocket.
