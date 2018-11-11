WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - On field comradeship between teams.

On field comradeship between teams.
Post Sun Nov 11, 2018 12:18 pm
Posted by tugglesf78 on Sun Nov 11, 2018 12:18 pm
Basically players being very matey with the opposition during the 80 minutes.

In all honestly. Itâ€™s starting to really get on my nerves.

There used to be a time when our game was a war on the pitch and no quarter was given to your opponent. No eye contact was made in the tunnel, injured players (unless serious) were left in a snotty heap and there was very little laughing and joking between the teams.

Feel that has now departed our game and I think that it is just softening a game that has over the years lost so much off the aggression.

Watching the test series thus far and for me, there is just to much of this high fiveing and back patting going on.

Iâ€™ll be honest and say the lack of biff in out game has taken away a lot of the spectacle. Not simply because of the lack of fisty cuffs, more that we no longer really get the big sense of spice that came with that first hit up after the scrap had finished and penalty had been given.

Maybe Iâ€™m talking out my backside. However I do think that this culture of playacting or cheap digs is borne from little on field retribution occurring. Instead we are treated to shirt grabbing, bit of gobbing off and then bat patting after the fracas.

Itâ€™s making the game frustrating to watch

Honestly is becoming like football and I had to stop watching that because of the playacting and softness.

Listen. I get itâ€™s close season and therefore Iâ€™m maybe just bored.

But they used to describe our game as a gladiatorial event. I genuinely donâ€™t think it deserves that title anymore.

Tough - yes
War of extreme fitness and attrition - yes
Uncompromising- mmmmm not sure thatâ€™s still the case

After the final whistle blows them yes absolutely embrace your foe as a friend. I love that aspect of both codes of Rugby.

But save it for the final whistle eh lads..
What's the rumpus, Tom?

Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".


Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines... :CURTAIN:



Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.
Re: On field comradeship between teams.
Post Sun Nov 11, 2018 12:26 pm
Posted by Pieman on Sun Nov 11, 2018 12:26 pm
I think with travel being better, people playing together in the same comps and the internet have made it like that now

