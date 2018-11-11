Basically players being very matey with the opposition during the 80 minutes.
In all honestly. Itâ€™s starting to really get on my nerves.
There used to be a time when our game was a war on the pitch and no quarter was given to your opponent. No eye contact was made in the tunnel, injured players (unless serious) were left in a snotty heap and there was very little laughing and joking between the teams.
Feel that has now departed our game and I think that it is just softening a game that has over the years lost so much off the aggression.
Watching the test series thus far and for me, there is just to much of this high fiveing and back patting going on.
Iâ€™ll be honest and say the lack of biff in out game has taken away a lot of the spectacle. Not simply because of the lack of fisty cuffs, more that we no longer really get the big sense of spice that came with that first hit up after the scrap had finished and penalty had been given.
Maybe Iâ€™m talking out my backside. However I do think that this culture of playacting or cheap digs is borne from little on field retribution occurring. Instead we are treated to shirt grabbing, bit of gobbing off and then bat patting after the fracas.
Itâ€™s making the game frustrating to watch
Honestly is becoming like football and I had to stop watching that because of the playacting and softness.
Listen. I get itâ€™s close season and therefore Iâ€™m maybe just bored.
But they used to describe our game as a gladiatorial event. I genuinely donâ€™t think it deserves that title anymore.
Tough - yes
War of extreme fitness and attrition - yes
Uncompromising- mmmmm not sure thatâ€™s still the case
After the final whistle blows them yes absolutely embrace your foe as a friend. I love that aspect of both codes of Rugby.
But save it for the final whistle eh lads..
In all honestly. Itâ€™s starting to really get on my nerves.
There used to be a time when our game was a war on the pitch and no quarter was given to your opponent. No eye contact was made in the tunnel, injured players (unless serious) were left in a snotty heap and there was very little laughing and joking between the teams.
Feel that has now departed our game and I think that it is just softening a game that has over the years lost so much off the aggression.
Watching the test series thus far and for me, there is just to much of this high fiveing and back patting going on.
Iâ€™ll be honest and say the lack of biff in out game has taken away a lot of the spectacle. Not simply because of the lack of fisty cuffs, more that we no longer really get the big sense of spice that came with that first hit up after the scrap had finished and penalty had been given.
Maybe Iâ€™m talking out my backside. However I do think that this culture of playacting or cheap digs is borne from little on field retribution occurring. Instead we are treated to shirt grabbing, bit of gobbing off and then bat patting after the fracas.
Itâ€™s making the game frustrating to watch
Honestly is becoming like football and I had to stop watching that because of the playacting and softness.
Listen. I get itâ€™s close season and therefore Iâ€™m maybe just bored.
But they used to describe our game as a gladiatorial event. I genuinely donâ€™t think it deserves that title anymore.
Tough - yes
War of extreme fitness and attrition - yes
Uncompromising- mmmmm not sure thatâ€™s still the case
After the final whistle blows them yes absolutely embrace your foe as a friend. I love that aspect of both codes of Rugby.
But save it for the final whistle eh lads..