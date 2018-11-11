WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Perspective

Perspective
Post Sun Nov 11, 2018 11:33 am
Posted by GUBRATS on Sun Nov 11, 2018 11:33 am
Free-scoring winger
The relevance of the scenes we are seeing today should put into perspective our tiny issues ATM

It's just a game
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: Perspective
Post Sun Nov 11, 2018 11:34 am
Posted by Leyther14 on Sun Nov 11, 2018 11:34 am
Well said.

