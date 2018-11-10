WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Away kit

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Away kit

Post a reply
Away kit
Post Sat Nov 10, 2018 10:09 pm
Posted by Willzay on Sat Nov 10, 2018 10:09 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,296
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 7844
Released next Saturday. What will it be, predominantly white or red?
The Troll Collective :

Jean Capdouze

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Lebron James
Re: Away kit
Post Sat Nov 10, 2018 10:17 pm
Posted by LG83 on Sat Nov 10, 2018 10:17 pm
LG83 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:36 am
Posts: 709
Out of “left field” according to mc

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cheshirecat57, Giantscorpio, Khlav Kalash, LG83, phe13, PopTart, Sandal Cat, Shifty Cat, Strinket, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Willzay and 140 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,818,7282,11777,2964,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.