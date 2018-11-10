WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lesson learned?

Lesson learned?
Post Sat Nov 10, 2018 8:38 pm
Posted by ricardo07 on Sat Nov 10, 2018 8:38 pm
In today's RU internationals both England and Australia turned down clickable penalties which could have won their respective games.

Just shows that others make the mistakes that we often have done.

As primary school rugby players my brother and I were taught to always take the points to be the team in front.

We have often remarked that they were wise words. Teams seem to make more mistakes when they are behind and chasing the game.
Re: Lesson learned?
Post Sat Nov 10, 2018 8:56 pm
Posted by wakeyrule on Sat Nov 10, 2018 8:56 pm
It also puts mental pressure on the opposition not to risk straying offside or giving other daft penalties away in kicking distance. And you should get the ball back.

