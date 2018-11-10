In today's RU internationals both England and Australia turned down clickable penalties which could have won their respective games.
Just shows that others make the mistakes that we often have done.
As primary school rugby players my brother and I were taught to always take the points to be the team in front.
We have often remarked that they were wise words. Teams seem to make more mistakes when they are behind and chasing the game.
Just shows that others make the mistakes that we often have done.
As primary school rugby players my brother and I were taught to always take the points to be the team in front.
We have often remarked that they were wise words. Teams seem to make more mistakes when they are behind and chasing the game.